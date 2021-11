The Platinum Riders sponsored the event which had food, fellowship and fun.

On Sunday, Macon hosted another Stop the Violence Rally to bring awareness to the lives lost to gun violence.

The Platinum Riders sponsored the event, which had food, fellowship and fun.

Commissioners Elaine Lucas and Virgil Watkins spoke, as well as Coroner Leon Jones.

It happened at 4600 Mercer University Drive from 1-3 p.m.