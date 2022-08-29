Stopped trains in Juliette get attention of US Senator Jon Ossoff

In his nine-page inquiry to the Federal Railroad Administration, he says parked trains can be "frustrating and deadly."

JULIETTE, Ga. — Neighbors in Juliette say they feel railroaded.

That's because stopped trains are a regular problem for them, and it's even caught the attention of Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff.

He asked the Federal Railroad Administration to look into it along with other spots across the state.

Folks in Juliette say they've begun to despise the sound of trains running through their community.

"They block it anywhere from 20 minutes and it's been blocked up to 6 hours," said Bobby Ogles.

Andrea Goolsby said, "Don't make an appointment and think you're going to be on time if you have to think about the train being stopped."

Stopped train cars are derailing many people's daily lives. Neighbors say it's become a big issue, especially for people who live on the Ocmulgee River side of the tracks, because they can't get to the other closest town, Forsyth.

"You can't always plan on a train sitting there when you're going to work, go to the hospital, go anywhere. It's hard to plan when a train is sitting there," said Ogles.

Sometimes, the only other option is to take a detour.

"You have to go around about 25, 30 minutes all the way around to Piedmont down 18 to get to Forsyth," Ogles said.

The issue has become so consistent, people have begun documenting the stoppages.

Andrea Goolsby wrote to Monroe County commissioners about it, outlining several emergency situations where 911's response faced delays because trains blocked the track.

"I feel like because it's a rural area, we get railroaded, so to speak," Goolsby said.

That letter was then passed up the chain and caught the eye of U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff.

It's included in his nine-page inquiry to the Federal Railroad Administration where he says parked trains can be "frustrating and deadly."

"I'm just happy someone's listening now," said Goolsby.

In his letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, Sen. Ossoff mentions the bipartisan infrastructure law, a law he's pushing for that includes funding to address railroad crossings.