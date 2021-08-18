Warner Robins 'treasure' store that helps adults with developmental delays faces uncertain future

Recycled Treasures helps train people and fund their medical expenses

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Plenty of shoppers in the International City love a good deal and a good deed. You can find both at the Happy Hour Service Center’s Recycled Treasures store.

It may not be around for too much longer though as the doors could be closing for good at the end of August.

Everything in the store helps fund a nonprofit and brings people deals that may be hard to find.

You can find Barbara Smith searching for hidden gems at Happy Hour several times a week.

"I've found 25 wine glasses that all match," she said.

Now that she's heard the doors could close for good, she's asking the center to preserve the store.

"It needs to be something that represents the larger community well, and I believe keeping it as a treasure store will do that," Smith said.

The Happy Hour Service Center has been around for more than 60 years to help serve developmentally disabled adults.

Stan Blaxton, the executive director, says the reason for the store goes beyond just selling things.

"We've been using recycled treasures as a method of raising money for our individuals. They don't have dental coverage; they don't have eye care," he explained.

Blaxton says the potential closing boils down to staffing issues, but the final decision comes Thursday.

"The board meets tomorrow, and we'll discuss it at the board and whatever the board wants to do is what we'll do," Blaxton said.

For Smith, her love for the store goes beyond the trinkets she finds. It reminds her of when she used to help children with disabilities when she was younger.

"I've always had a special place in my heart for those students who need a leg up, so to speak, and I feel like this is one of the best leg-up opportunities for certain citizens in this area," she said.

In addition to paying residents' medical expenses, the store helps keep some trash from going to the landfill.