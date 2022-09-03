Storm damage in Macon County following Wednesday morning severe weather

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — Storms swept across parts of Central Georgia Wednesday morning.
Macon County Emergency Management Director Roy Yoder spent the morning checking out damage reports near Ideal.
"Afterwards, we checked out up on Brooks Road and on Gene Road and we did find some tree damage about a quarter of a mile long to a half mile long and a couple hundred yards wide. We do have trees laying in different directions that do indicate rotations, but have not confirmed anything with the national weather service at this point yet," hYoder said.
After the severe storms this morning, a few showers will be possible through the afternoon hours, certainly much weaker compared to earlier in the day.