Crews are working to remove a tree that is blocking the 700 block of Forest Hill Road in north Macon.

Police are on the scene rerouting traffic as they wait for Public Works to arrive to the scene and clear the tree from the road.

No one was injured when the tree fell, but drivers are advised to take another route.

Another tree is reported down not far from Forest Hill Road is blocking the intersection of Lokchapee Drive and Commanche Drive.

No police were seen there when we arrived. Please avoid the area.

People living in that area are experiencing power outages.

According to the Georgia Power outage map, the power is expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m.

