Storm Lab Local: Remembering the impacts of Hurricanes Irma and Michael on Georgia's agriculture

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The end of the 2010s will forever be remembered as one of the most devastating times for Georgia's agricultural industry, as Hurricanes Irma in 2017 and Michael in 2018 struck the Peach State.

First, Irma struck in 2017, riding up the Florida peninsula and then into Georgia. At the height of the storm, Tropical Storm Irma caused 50,000 Georgia Power customers to lose power in Central Georgia.

Shortly after Irma came Michael. After making landfall as a Category Five hurricane (also the fourth strongest hurricane in the contiguous U.S.), the core came ashore just east of Panama City.

When Michael crossed the Georgia state line, it was still a powerful Category Two hurricane. Michael's power devastated Georgia's agricultural industry. Peaches, pecans and cotton were among several crops that were affected, totaling more than several billion dollars in impacts.

For crops like peaches and pecans, the damages are not felt for just weeks, but years. UGA Extension Cotton Agronomist Jared Whitaker said at the time that cotton farms in Hurricane Michael's path form Cordele to Augusta lost between 85-100% of their cotton.

