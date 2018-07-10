After a great night tonight, look for storms tomorrow afternoon. They will weaken as they move east tomorrow night. Then we could have another round of rain and storms during the day Friday.

The SPC has a 'marginal' risk for severe weather for all of central Georgia Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. The main threats will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The tornado threat is low but not completely zero.

Then for Friday we once again have a chance to see some strong storms as the cold front itself moves through the area. For Friday the main chance of seeing strong storms will be to the southeast of Macon for Friday afternoon.

Again, the main threat for Friday will likely be gusty winds. The tornado chance remains low, but not completely zero. The SPC has a 'marginal' risk of severe weather for parts of central Georgia on Friday.

Our weather is much improved by Saturday with sunshine returning and afternoon highs in the 60s. We stay dry for Sunday before the rain chance returns early next week.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Thursday...Showers and storms likely for the afternoon and evening. Some storms strong. Highs around 80.

Thursday Night... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Showers and storms likely. Some could be strong. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday... Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 50s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs near 70.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Mainly in the morning. Highs around 70.

