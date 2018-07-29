We have some nice weather ahead of us for this week, but we have to get through Monday and Tuesday. For Monday we'll have scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. With the rain and cloud cover around highs only top out in the upper 80s. It's a similar story for Tuesday, and we'll have to be on the look out for a couple stronger storms. By Wednesday and Thursday we trend dry and sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Monday...Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday...Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Stray storm possible. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

