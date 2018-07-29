After an active afternoon, storms will roll on off to the east as we go through the evening. For the weekend just scattered afternoon storm activity with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Storms leaving to the east. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

© 2018 WMAZ