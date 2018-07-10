After a night of drizzle, tomorrow will feature a line of storms moving west to east. There is low-end chance of one or two of these being strong to severe. Unfortunately, skies won't totally clear tomorrow night. We'll see a lingering rain chance every day this week. Finally by late Friday, a cold front will come in and bring the cool sunshine for the weekend.

Tonight... Cloudy. Drizzly rain possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday... Cloudy. Showers and storms possible. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Lows near 60.

Friday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows near 40.

Sunday (Veterans Day)... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Monday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

