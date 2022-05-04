Storms sweep through Central Georgia Tuesday afternoon, thousands without power

Thousands of people in Macon-Bibb County and around Central Georgia are without power after severe weather Tuesday afternoon

MACON, Ga. — Severe weather and possible tornadoes took a pass at the Central Georgia region Tuesday afternoon, the first round of likely severe weather this week.

The storms left behind plenty of damage in their wake; including downed trees and powerlines.

In areas serviced by Georgia Power, the worst seems to be concentrated in Houston, Jones, Macon-Bibb, and Twiggs counties.

As of 6 p.m., there are around 50 outages reported in those four counties affecting a total of nearly 90,000 customers.

If you have Georgia Power, you can report a power outage or see the status of outages in your area here.

In areas serviced by Flint Energies, the worst seems to be in Macon and Taylor counties.

As of 6 p.m., there are around 26 outages reported in their service area affecting about 3,500 meters or roughly 90,000 people.

If you have Flint Energies, you can report a power outage of see the status of outages in your area here.

At this time, Tri-County EMC is showing its service area is experiencing a minimal loss of power. You can view their outage map here.

