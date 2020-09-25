This weekend, Storytellers Macon is bringing their story sharing tradition to the main stage

MACON, Ga. — Over the last five years, Storytellers Macon has created a tradition of sharing stories with the community through monthly sessions at Grant's Lounge and StART Up Studios.

This Saturday, that tradition is coming to the Grand Opera House with Storytellers Macon Live, featuring four specially-curated sessions that will be turned into a series of podcasts.

At each socially-distanced session attendees will hear anecdotes and memories from different Central Georgians on a variety of subjects.

"Our topic is Macon Magic," says Storytellers executive director Koryn Young. "What happens in the heart of Georgia? There's community, and friendships, and if you've ever been on a porch in Macon you just know what that is."

The first live show will feature personal tales from members of the Macon community including Weston Stroud, Alex Morrison, and Tiara Ponce.

"They've been practicing what they're going to say and all of the stories are very heartfelt and very warm," says Young. "Some of them are incredibly funny. Some of them are a little bit sad, but that's sort of how Storytellers goes."

A week after each live session will be released as an episode for Storytellers' Heart of Georgia podcast series.

"I really look forward to not only the people in the audience hearing what our local Maconites have to say, but subsequently all of Georgia hearing who we are and how we do things here in Macon," says Young.

Storytellers first live session will kick off at the Grand Opera House Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.