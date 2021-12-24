Your favorite Straight from the Heart stories in 2021

On Christmas Day, we're sharing all the heartwarming stories from around Central Georgia you loved the most.

MACON, Ga. — Merry Christmas from all of us here at 13WMAZ. We hope the holiday season has been and continues to be filled with love, laughter, and quality time with friends and family.

Throughout the year, we’ve brought you stories Straight from the Heart. Stories of generosity, compassion, and kindness right here in our Central Georgia communities.

Now, we’re sharing the ones that you loved most! Below are the links to the original stories as they aired and then a brief update – if available -- from each story.

Update: We checked in on Miggs, Audrey, Maxine and Sallie. They are all healthy and well, spending time together during the holidays at Fellowship Home at Meriwether in Milledgeville.

Update: She’s busy as ever with holiday orders and deliveries.