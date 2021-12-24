x
Your favorite Straight from the Heart stories in 2021

On Christmas Day, we're sharing all the heartwarming stories from around Central Georgia you loved the most.

MACON, Ga. — Merry Christmas from all of us here at 13WMAZ. We hope the holiday season has been and continues to be filled with love, laughter, and quality time with friends and family.

Throughout the year, we’ve brought you stories Straight from the Heart. Stories of generosity, compassion, and kindness right here in our Central Georgia communities.

Now, we’re sharing the ones that you loved most! Below are the links to the original stories as they aired and then a brief update – if available -- from each story.

Milledgeville mother of 2 gets college degree after 30 years

Rutland High School celebrates teacher for earning US citizenship

'Everyone needs human interaction': Baldwin County church starts Challenger League baseball for kids with special needs

Central Georgia Eagle Scout creates touching memorial for doctor

'A fine group': 4 Milledgeville centenarians living and loving life together

Update: We checked in on Miggs, Audrey, Maxine and Sallie. They are all healthy and well, spending time together during the holidays at Fellowship Home at Meriwether in Milledgeville.

'She's one of us': Baldwin County bakery struggling in pandemic reopens with support from customers

Update: She’s busy as ever with holiday orders and deliveries.

Robins Air Force Base couple wins free fairytale wedding

'It feels great': Macon man helps boy continue his summer lawn business

Update: We checked in with Jaden this month to see how he’s doing. He works at Fountain Car Wash in Macon during the off-season, but plans to resume his lawn service in the spring.

'We're giving hope': Macon woman gives back to Salvation Army after they helped her as a child

