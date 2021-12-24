Your favorite Straight from the Heart stories in 2021

MACON, Ga. — Merry Christmas from all of us here at 13WMAZ. We hope the holiday season has been and continues to be filled with love, laughter, and quality time with friends and family.
Throughout the year, we’ve brought you stories Straight from the Heart. Stories of generosity, compassion, and kindness right here in our Central Georgia communities.
Now, we’re sharing the ones that you loved most! Below are the links to the original stories as they aired and then a brief update – if available -- from each story.
'Everyone needs human interaction': Baldwin County church starts Challenger League baseball for kids with special needs
Update: We checked in on Miggs, Audrey, Maxine and Sallie. They are all healthy and well, spending time together during the holidays at Fellowship Home at Meriwether in Milledgeville.
Update: She’s busy as ever with holiday orders and deliveries.
Update: We checked in with Jaden this month to see how he’s doing. He works at Fountain Car Wash in Macon during the off-season, but plans to resume his lawn service in the spring.