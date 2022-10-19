Stratford Academy arts fest showcases glass pumpkin patch

The event features over 1,000 glass pumpkins created by glassblowers from around the southeast.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — If you're looking to pick out a pumpkin this week, some very special ones are available with no carving required!

Stratford Academy in north Bibb County is hosting its seventh annual Celebrating Art event.

The highlight is their glass pumpkin patch. It features more than a thousand glass pumpkins created by glassblowers from across the southeast.

Starting Thursday, you can buy your favorite or just admire.

Prices run from $20 to $200.

Kathleen Medlin with Stratford says the event celebrates all types of art.

"We love to take this time and really dedicate it to celebrating the visual arts which, I think, everybody agrees is very important in our society," Medlin said.

The event also features pop-up shops, glassblowing workshops, and more.