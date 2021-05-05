Stratford Academy hires new baseball, softball coach

According to a release, current coach Tyler Brown is leaving to pursue a career outside of teaching and coaching.

MACON, Ga. — Stratford Academy is set to have a new baseball and softball coach starting next school year.

The school announced Wednesday that head baseball and softball coach Tyler Brown is leaving Stratford at the end of the school year, and that a new coach has been hired to take Brown's place.

According to a release, Brown served as Stratford's head varsity baseball coach for six seasons and head softball coach for two seasons.

Coach Danny Camp has been hired as Stratford's head baseball and head softball coach. Camp has served as head softball and assistant baseball coach at Westfield School in Perry for the past seven years.

Camp led the Lady Hornet Softball Team to a GISA AAA State Championship in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, compiling an overall record of 128 wins and 13 losses, according to the release.

He has been selected as GISA AAA Softball Coach-of-the-Year the past four years. In 2019, Camp became Westfield's all-time winningest coach in fastpitch softball. He also served as a varsity assistant baseball coach at Westfield.

Coach Camp began his coaching career in 1997 at Piedmont Academy in Monticello. At Piedmont he captured six Region Baseball Championships and the GISA AA Baseball State Championship in 2014. He is the all-time winningest coach in baseball and softball history at Piedmont Academy.