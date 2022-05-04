From Jones County to Macon: Stratford Academy names new Athletic Director

Barry Veal has nearly 30 years of experience as a coach in Jones County

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Stratford Academy has selected Barry Veal as its new athletic director. According to a press release, Veal is set to begin on June 1 and has nearly 30 years of experience as a coach in Jones County.

Veal is also no stranger to the game. He was a standout basketball player at First Presbyterian Day School and still holds program records for single-game, single-season and career scoring, as well as career assists.

He was named All-State for three years scoring 1,979 points with a 30-point per game average as a senior.

His high school basketball jersey is retired and he was inducted into the Macon Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

In baseball, he had a career batting average of .426 and a pitching record of 15-3. He's also second in career stolen bases and holds the program record with 18 strikeouts in a single game.

Veal was signed at Mercer University where he was a four-year basketball starter and two-time ASUN All-Conference selection in 1985 and 1986.

After college, Veal began coaching with the Jones County basketball program. His teams won 11 region titles and played in three state finals.

In 2014, he was named the athletic director at Jones County High School and has overseen the expansion of playing fields and facilities.

Stratford parents, students, families and athletes will get a chance to meet Veal at a meet and greet on May 25 from 5-6 p.m. at the Hutchinson Soccer Complex.