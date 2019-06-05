MACON, Ga. — Stratford Academy's new Head of School Logan Bowlds greets his students every day with high-fives, handshakes, and personal visits inside each classroom.

"Mr Bowlds, in my opinion, is honestly the most bubbly person I've ever met," 8th grader Sophia Tang said. "You see him down the halls and he's literally jumping."

"He high-fives like everyone every day," 7th grader Griffin Moore said.

At 29 years old, Bowlds is now the youngest private Head of School in Bibb County.

It's a quick promotion from being the middle school's principal for a year.

"When I took the role here as middle school head, I figured it was several years down the path, but when the opportunity presented itself, I knew this was for me," Bowlds said.

The Board of Trustees offered Bowlds the position following Head of School Bob Veto's resignation, which will take effect at the end of May.

"When the board asked, 'What are some things you think you bring to the table?' Positive school culture, building relationships, making sure our academics are not surpassed in Macon, and also making sure every child feels known and every child feel loved," Bowlds said.

He places a lot of importance on student interaction, and believes it's one of the best ways to boost enrollment.

"Private schools, in general, just expected people to show up at the doors, and now, it's about being assertive in your marketing," he said. "It's about going that extra step, following up with them when they're in the pipeline, reaching into communities that you haven't reached in before and making sure that every person feels known and feels loved and feels valued.

It seems to be working well with his students. "He betters the people around him by being so happy all the time," Tang said.

'He's just a nice face to see every morning," Moore said.

Bowlds has a Bachelors from Middle Tennessee State University and a Masters from Lipscomb University.

He was the Associate Head of a middle school in Pensacola, Florida before working at Stratford.