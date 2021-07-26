Stratford Academy plans CPR class, blood drive in honor of student struck by lightning

Walker's father says it's a productive way to show their love for him

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is coverage of a lemonade stand two girls held to raise money for his medical bills.

Stratford Academy’s Key Club is planning a CPR class and blood drive in honor of senior Walker Bethune, who was struck by lightning while on vacation in Florida.

An email from the school says it will happen on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the school’s Jett Science Center.

The first aid and CPR course will run from 8 a.m. to noon at the Stefanis Lecture Hall, while the blood drive will run from 1-6 p.m. at the Atrium and Dorogy Resource Room.

The email says, “If you’ve known Walker Bethune as a friend and classmate for only a few years or since you were little, or you’ve been a friend to the Bethune family, or perhaps you’ve shared a class, done a service project together, or participated in one of his corn hole tournaments, or you’ve taught Walker, then you know what an incredibly smart, funny, and amazing young man he is.”

As of now, the drive is full, but you can email Anna.Wangerin@apps.Stratford.org along with your preferred donation time and be added to the waitlist.

Over the last few days, Bethune’s family has posted updates on a CaringBridge page. The most recent update asks for prayers to decrease and eliminate brain swelling, as well as total body healing.

He was on vacation in Marco Island, Florida, when he was struck by lightning. Luckily, his dad was there when it happened and administered CPR until EMS arrived.

He was flown to the Ryder Trauma Center at University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center, University of Miami Health.

Stratford Headmaster Logan Bowlds described Bethune as, “An absolutely phenomenal young man. He's a go-getter, he's compassionate, he's hardworking.”