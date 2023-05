Friends and family of Devin Butts will gather to remember him this Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Stratford gym.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Friends and family of Devin Butts and the Stratford Academy community will gather Saturday to celebrate his life.

Butts is the Stratford basketball star who died last Friday after collapsing in a pickup game.

It happened at North Carolina Central University at which he also played basketball.

Butts was just a few weeks from graduation.

Saturday's event happens at 11 a.m. at the Stratford gym.