Stratford Academy's 'Celebrating Art' event features glass pumpkin patch

Organizer Kathleen Medlin says there are over a thousand handblown glass pumpkins made by artists across the southeast.

MACON, Ga. — As part of Stratford Academy's plan to show appreciation to the arts, this week kicked off the 6th annual "Celebrating Art" event.

If you plan to attend, you may want to stop by and take a peek of the glass pumpkin patch that's on display right now.

Organizer Kathleen Medlin says there are over a thousand handblown glass pumpkins made by artists across the southeast.

Last year, there were over 600 glass pumpkins and all were sold.

"It's October, everybody's getting excited about the holidays, and we think our events -- particularly the glass pumpkin patch -- is a fun way to kind of kick all of that off. If you want to jump on your holiday shopping, we have a marketplace With artisan-inspired gifts and some original artwork, too, that make perfect holiday gifts," Medlin said.

The Celebrating Art event is a partnership between local universities and art organizations.