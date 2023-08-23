Stratford holding blood drive in memory of student killed by lightning strike. Here's how you can make a difference

The blood drive is set for Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jett Science Center at Stratford.

Two years ago, the Stratford community was shook by the death of Walker Bethune, a Stratford student who was struck by lightning and later died in a Florida hospital.

But on Friday, the Statford community is holding the Annual Walker Bethune Memorial Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The blood drive is just before what would have been Bethune's 20th birthday.

"Walker brightened everyone's day and always made sure to help others," an email from Stratford's Key Club said. "Key Club would like to honor him and his accomplishments through this blood drive."

According to the release, they are hoping the blood drive collects 55 units of blood donations to help those in need. The blood drive will take place at the Jett Science Center in the Dorogy Room.

"Blood donations are essential and life-saving," the email said. "You can still help us reach our goal by signing up to volunteer."

You can put your name on the sign-up sheet for the donor list here.

Bethune was a Stratford Academy senior who -- while vacationing on Marco Island in Florida -- was struck by lightning on July 17, 2021, according to previous 13WMAZ reporting. He was the incoming senior class president at the school.

Bethune's father, David, was there when the lightning strike happened, and he provided CPR. According to Bethune's mother, Stacy, David had learned how to do that at Stratford.

"Thanks to attending Stratford Academy’s recent coach and faculty CPR certification class, David was able to immediately assess the situation and begin CPR until EMS arrived," Stacy wrote.

The email from the Key Club also noted that they will be holding a first aid and CPR course at a later date.

Bethune was flown to the Ryder Trauma Center at University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center, University of Miami Health.

Then, 11 days later, on July 28, 2021, Bethune died in the hospital.

"If you’ve known Walker Bethune as a friend and classmate for only a few years or since you were little, or you’ve been a friend to the Bethune family, or perhaps you’ve shared a class, done a service project together, or participated in one of his corn hole tournaments, or you’ve taught Walker, then you know what an incredibly smart, funny, and amazing young man he is,” the school wrote after Bethune's death.

In the days after his death, Stratford's Key Club organized the first-ever memorial blood drive, which was set for Aug. 4., 2021, according to previous reporting.