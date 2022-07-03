Strawberry picking season is just a few weeks away at Lane Southern Orchards

First, we have to make it through some freezing weekend weather

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — We're just weeks away from strawberry picking season, but we have to make it through a cold snap first.

Lane Southern Orchards has been growing strawberries for over 20 years. Right now, they are gearing up for a weekend of freezing cold temperatures, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s on Sunday.

Farm Manager Tyler Wainwright has been at Lane for four years and grew up on a farm in Reynolds. He says the process of growing berries starts in October.

"They'll settle in and grow a little bit in the winter," he said. "Come spring, when they start blooming -- that's when -- if there's a freeze or cold weather, we'll start covering them up to protect the blooms."

The season for picking usually starts the second or third week in March through the first of June.

Of course, it all depends on Mother Nature. Sunday's weather will keep staff on their toes to make sure the berries are protected.

"We'll cover the plants up so it kind of creates a greenhouse effect to keep the frost off the berries, but also make it a little warmer underneath for them and that'll kind of speed the plants up," said Wainwright.

The cold isn't the only thing that can slow or stop the berries from growing.

"When you start seeing a lot of 90 degree days back-to-back-to-back, that's just not good for the strawberries," he said.

A good strawberry plant will produce 40-50 berries throughout the season. Wainwright says April is the peak of the season.

If you're planning a trip from a good distance away, Wainwright says to come during the week. Friday, Saturday and Sunday see more traffic, so your pick on the weekdays will be more fruitful.

Wainwright predicts Lane will be open by April 1 this year. To stay updated, follow their Facebook page.