The upcoming week is looking mostly dry and very warm. Can't rule out an isolated shower or storm today, Thursday, Friday, and again early next week. Big story will be the heat. High temperatures will likely climb into the low to mid 90s by this weekend.

Today...Mostly sunny. Small afternoon rain chance. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Tiny rain chance. Highs near 90.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Tiny rain chance. Highs near 90.

Friday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday (Mother's Day)... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Monday... Partly cloudy with a shower possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

