MACON — One mentor group in Central Georgia marches to its own beat when it comes to keeping children on the right path.

Amaru Faultz grew up in East Macon and it hasn't always been a walk on easy street.

"It's very addicting in these streets," Faultz said.

The 14-year-old says there wasn't an outlet in his neighborhood.

"Besides just playing around in the neighborhood, it's fun and all, but sometimes you got to just get to work," Faultz said.

His passion found him by chance when Charlene Waller, the founder of Streetline Percussion, marched into his after school program.

Waller founded the group in 2009, which she says makes a "drumazing" difference."

"We teach them consequences, we teach them repercussions, we teach them responsibility, we teach them focus," Waller said.

She did it when she noticed her own son going left.

"I knew I had to take him right, but he was going to keep on left because of his friends, so I had to get all his friends to the right path too," Waller said.

One of those friends, Ed Williams, remembers when they played their first event.

"Our first gig was a birthday with literally three drums, and I think the slogan we had was a couple, two drums and a dream," Williams said.

Now, Streetline has more than 40 members from across Macon. They strike a beat at Macon Bacon Games and parades across central Georgia.

"Easily since we got started...well over 100 [performances], we do at least four events a month," Waller said.

Members only have to buy their uniform and money raised from performances covers the cost of instruments. It's a bonus that keeps students like Gavin Green busy on the drums.

"We can move around and I can do something on days I really don't have anything to do," Green said.

And Fultz says when it comes to music, it's a sound that always ends on the right note.

"You never know where it can take you in life. It's very important to me, you never know, being in a band, it takes you further in life," Faultz said.

Streetline is a nonprofit organization and in order to keep the program running, they are always looking for extra help. You can click here to donate or simply find more information on the band.

