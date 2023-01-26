Streets begin closing today for Disney+ series filming in Macon

Here's a list of some areas that may be blocked off for filming.

MACON, Ga. — A Disney+ feature film is being shot in Macon, and some roads will be blocked off for the duration of the shoot through Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The schedule for street closings begins today, with areas of Poplar Street and Second street blocked off.

Here's a complete list of the schedule for filming and how it will affect drivers and folks coming through downtown:

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

• Parking lane closure eastbound Poplar Street for half a block from Second Street to crosswalk

Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

• Parking lane closure on the west side of northbound Mulberry Street from Second Street, north a distance of 100 feet.

• Parking lane closure eastbound Poplar Street for half a block from Second Street to crosswalk

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

• Parking lane closure on northbound Second Street from Cherry Street to Mulberry Street Lane

Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

• Macon-Bibb County Courthouse Interior Access

• Full Closure of Mulberry Street between First Street and Second Street

• Parking lane closures on both northbound parking lanes of Mulberry Street south of 2nd Street for half a block

• Parking lane closures on both sides of Second Street between Mulberry Street and Walnut Street

• Intermittent Traffic Control on the intersection of Second Street and Mulberry Street

• Parking lane closures on both sides of Mulberry Street from Second Street to New Street (Parking lanes between First Street and Second Street included in Mulberry Street closure)

• Intermittent Traffic Control on Mulberry Street between New Street and Second Street

• Intermittent Traffic Control on First Street between Mulberry Street Lane and Walnut Street Lane

• Parking lane closure on northbound Second Street from Cherry Street to Mulberry Street Lane

• Parking lane closure of the west side parking lane on southbound Poplar Street between Second Street and Third Street

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

• Full closure of Second Street between Mulberry Street and Cherry Street

• Closure of Cotton Avenue

• Parking lane closures on both sides of Second Street from Cherry Street west for half a block

• Parking lane closures on both sides of Cherry Street from Second Street to Cotton Avenue

• Parking lane closures on both sides of Cherry Street from Second Street South for half a block

• Intermittent Traffic Control requested on Cherry Street between Cotton Avenue and Second Street

• Closure of southbound Poplar Street between Second Street and Third Street

• Parking lane closure on the west side of northbound Poplar Street between Second Street and Third Street

• Parking lane closure on the west side of northbound Mulberry Street from Second Street going north a distance of 100 feet

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

• Parking lane closure on westbound Second Street from Cherry Street to Mulberry Street Lane

• Parking lane closure on eastbound Poplar Street