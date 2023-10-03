String of lawn mower and trailer thefts hit Montezuma in the dead of night

Over the past few nights, the Montezuma Police Department have seen a series of lawn mowers and trailers being stolen.

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — According to the Montezuma Police Department, several residents have walked outside to fine their lawn mowers and trailers stolen according to a post from the department's Facebook page.

Currently, the department is combing over the town's Flock Camera System – which checks licenses plates and vehicle descriptions – and are asking neighboring communities with these cameras to be on the lookout too.

For people in the area with trailers with lawn equipment, they recommend locking your trailer hitches. They are also asking residents to keep their eyes out for any suspicious vehicles.