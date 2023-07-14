See a string of lights in the skies of Central Georgia? It is not a UFO, it's Elon Musk's Starlink.

The company has around 3,500 satellites in orbit, according to Space.com. Starlink provides Wi-Fi to over 50 countries.

MACON, Ga. — A Cochran family were sitting in their pool Thursday evening.

All the sudden -- over the skies of Central Georgia -- Nycole Rudolph and her husband saw something in the sky.

"It looks very weird and strange, we would like to know what happened," Rudolph said. "I was under it, and I'd never seen anything like that."

Last night, a string of lights popped up in the sky of Central Georgia, according to Rudolph. She told WMAZ in an email and voicemail that it looked "like shooting stars in a row" moving from Cochran heading towards Dublin.

But Rudolph was not the only one to notice the phenomena.

We received multiple calls and emails Thursday about the phenomena, and some callers thought that this was a UFO, but turns out, it wasn't an alien sighting.

Instead, it was Starlink, a satellite from Elon Musk's SpaceX that provides satellite Wi-Fi coverage to 56 countries.

"We did have some phone calls and some emails [saying] 'I saw like 20 consecutive lights in the sky' -- that would get my attention, too," Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones told us during WMAZ News at 11. "You were fortunate enough to see the Starlink satellite train."

Throughout the United States and all over the world, the string of Starlink satellites have caused confusion with many people thinking they're aliens. It's happened in Central Georgia before, too.

According to FindStarLink.com, in the skies of Macon at around 9:48 p.m., you could see the string of Starlink satellites.

In the war between Russia and Ukraine, it has provided internet access to the Ukrainian people.

As of May 31, 2023, there has been 4,198 Starlink satellites launched and around 3,542 are in operation, according to Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics Jonathan McDowell told Space.com.

But there are more Starlink launches planned, Space.com reports, and there are sometimes multiple Starlink launches a week.

"So no, the little green men are not heading this way," Ben said.