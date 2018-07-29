More strong storms are possible for this afternoon and this evening. Highs this afternoon will top out in the low 90s for most. With the humidity still in place though we could still see triple digit feels like temperatures. After 2 o'clock this afternoon we'll likely see storms fire up. These storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Storms continue in to the evening with the main strong storm threat ending by about 11 PM. For the weekend just scattered afternoon storm activity with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Strong storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

