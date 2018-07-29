Strong to severe storms are possible tonight, moving southward as we go into the later hours. Storms could produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and some small hail.

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

