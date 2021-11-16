Central Georgians continue to struggle schedule appointments with Department of Labor

The Department of Labor is now offering in-person appointments.

DUBLIN, Ga. — If you are trying to make an appointment with the Department of Labor, they're now offering in-person appointments.

For more than a year, the department's offices statewide were closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, dozens of people told 13WMAZ they had problems getting through for help with their unemployment problems, but some people say not much has changed.

Elester Marshall says he wants to talk to real people.

"You can call the office and the phone will ring and they'll give you a message, and they'll tell you leave your name and number, somebody will be back with you, and nobody ever calls you back," said Marshall.

He's made hundreds of phone calls, sent dozens of emails, and even left a letter taped to the door of their Dublin office.

It's open to the public now, but only if you can get through to make an appointment.

"I've been down there. The cars be in the back of the lot, in the employee lot. However, nobody comes to the door to open the door for you if you go down there," said Marshall.

The pandemic left Marshall homeless due to unemployment.

"It's hard, but we just need a response from them. If we can get a response, then we can know we have something going on. Even when I look online, my case says 'Pending, somebody will be in touch with you.' Nobody has -- it's been a year," said Marshall.

Brenda Macoy, the regional coordinator for the DOL, says they have people in place to help.

"As of right now, there is individuals that's been selected to reach out to the individuals that do have problems. If they've contacted, we are actually reaching out to them by phone or by email seeing if their issues have been resolved," said Macoy.

"Once we get answers, then maybe that will be something that will give us hope for tomorrow, but right now, it's just day-to-day -- you don't know. All you know is what they told you and nothing else, and that's where I'm at right now," said Marshall.