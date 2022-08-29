'The shirt is more than just a shirt it has a meaning on it": Student business promotes non-violence in Bibb County

June O'Neil with the Mentors Project of Bibb County says all the money from sales will go to students apart of the mentors project.

MACON, Ga. — These days many people are looking for ways to make extra money. A group of kids here in Macon are launching a product line they hope will earn some extra cash while also making a difference.

"Love people while they are here don't wait until they disappear or until they are gone," Southwest high school senior, Gerniya Gibson said. "The shirt is more than just a shirt it has a meaning on it."

It will help pay for anything they may need throughout the school year while spreading a special message in a community that's seen more than half a dozen teens gunned down this year.

"You could be talking to your friend right now. Then all of the sudden the next day they are gone," said Gibson.

The black t-shirts sport the message of 'violence is not the answer.'

"It means we are so tired of seeing our friends killed. We want the violence to stop. We want to be able to go outside of our house, down to the store, over to our friend's house, out to play basketball and feel safe," said O'Neil. "We don't want to be the community that sits back and does nothing."

Gibson's hope for people reading or buying the shirt is to keep the people you care about near you and love on them.

"I hope you understand that life is short don't hold any grudges. please, please, please, please be connected with your family. Be connected with your outside people," Gibson said.

So far they have sold about 65 t-shirts. The shirts are going for $20 and can be ordered by calling 478-765-8624.