4 Central Georgia students prepare for 2022 GAE State Spelling Bee Championship

It will be St. Peter Claver student Skyler Wong's second appearance at the state spelling bee, but this year's bee is a little different.

MACON, Ga. — Four students from Central Georgia who know their way around words will compete in the state spelling bee Friday. 13WMAZ caught up with one St. Peter Claver student from Macon who will be minding his Ps and Qs.

“For me you get the wrong vowels and vowels can sound the same and it's really hard, and whether a consonant is doubled or not it really gets me,” said Skyler Wong.

He’s a humble seventh grader. He previously made it to the state spelling bee when he was in the fourth grade.

But how does he hone his skills? Well, the folks that run the bee said to study the whole dictionary. Yes, the whole dictionary.

“I kind of expected it, but it made me kind of nervous for the spelling bee,” said Wong.

His jitters did go down a bit because this year the test is online and multiple choice.

“It's probably not going to be as stressful because in 2009 you were on a stage and there was a lot of pressure because if you got it wrong one time you'd be out,” said Wong.

He’ll take it from the comfort of his home. To relax, he’ll use some essential oils and then rely on his wordsmith skills.

“I don't memorize the spelling. I look for patterns in the words, like if they have double letters or vowels and I try my best and hope I'll remember it during the test,” said Wong.

He’ll have to use his medulla to triumph and win a trip to nationals.