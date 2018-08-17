The Warner Robins Homeschool Co-op and the Community Helpers Club stopped by the Perry Police Department the other day – and they did not come empty-handed.

They brought several bags of stuffed animals to the station.

Sgt. Jeff Keenom says officers give the stuffed animals to children that they see on calls for service and at the scene of traffic accidents.

They also received cases of drinks to help keep officers hydrated during the hot summer days.

He says those students received a grand tour of the department and even got to see some police cars and fire trucks.

If you have any donations, Perry PD is always welcoming new stuffed animals.

You can bring them by the department during business hours.

