MACON, Ga. — NFL player Bud Dupree took some time off the field to sponsor an event Sunday for students and families in Macon.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker partnered with V-J Cutz and Styles Barbershop and Guap Records.

100 students got a chance to get a free haircut, participate in a raffle for free Steelers gear, and eat some free food from Fatty's Pizza.

The team especially encouraged victims of the Green Meadow Townhouses fire to come out.

Janice Fambro says her grandkid's unit burned in the flames. She says every bit of support helps.

"Those who have lost really need this, like someone really cares and loves them," Fambro said.

The event started at 3 p.m. and went until 7 p.m.