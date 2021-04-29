First Presbyterian Day School students raise money to help victims of human trafficking

FPD raised $16,000 by selling hats and other items to help the organization Freedom 4/24 continue their mission.

MACON, Georgia — Students at a Macon school want to make a difference by helping victims of human trafficking.

On Thursday morning, the students at First Presbyterian Day School presented a check for more than $16,000 to a group called Freedom 4/24, which helps fight human trafficking in Uganda and the U.S.

FPD students sold hats and other items to raise the money. Eighth grader, Emory Thompson, and Head of Schools, John Patterson, both weighed in on why this was an important cause.

"We just want to help because we couldn't imagine, you know, if it was our sisters, cousins, or friends if that happened to them," said Thompson. "We just felt like we needed to do something about it, and that this was something that needed to be changed, so we made the hat and tried to raise as much money as we could for it."

"Our students really do have a desire to support and help," said Patterson. "This is pretty natural for them. Once you cast a little vision into what you want them to do, this is their DNA. This is the DNA of our school, changing the world for God's glory."

Patterson says the kids will decide on a new charity and issue to support next month.