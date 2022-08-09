Students, staff safe after knife confiscated at Washington County High School

No one was hurt.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — School officials say everyone is safe after a weapons scare at Washington County High School Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Washington County School District, it was reported that a knife was found on campus. The security team acted quickly and confiscated the knife.

No one was hurt. There is no word on where the knife was found or if it was in the possession of a person on campus.

In a statement, Washington County Superintendent Rickey Edmond said, "The Washington County School District takes the safety of every child seriously. The response to this event is an example of the dedication the staff of Washington County Schools has to providing students with a safe atmosphere to learn and grow. A safe learning environment for all students, at all times, remains a top priority."

This comes after another on-campus weapons scare that happened in Upson County Tuesday, in which Thomaston-Upson Schools went into a full lockdown after a student pointed a handheld massager at a student, according to a post from the Upson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators found a male student with a handheld massager that resembled a handgun. The student admitted to pointing the massager at another student in the bathroom.

There was not an active shooter, and all students are safe. Those schools are in the process of being taken off lockdown at this time.