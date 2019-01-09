BYRON, Ga. — Taylor and Jordan Howell have three kids, ages 9, 3, and 1. They say it was a 'no brainer' to stay in Byron when it came time to raise them.

Taylor was born and raised in Byron himself.

"Just growing up here, I knew I wanted to raise my kids here, so I just like it because it's quiet, everybody knows everybody, and if you don't, everybody's pretty friendly. I've never had any issues," Taylor said.

At just 26 and 27-years-old, the Howells would be considered a young family and one of many throughout Byron.

According to a LendingTree study, the median household income of families with children is about $84,000, and 63 percent of families with children also own a home. With a house being built over the next few months, the Howells are ready for what's next.

The two met at Peach County High School. After reconnecting a few years after graduation, they got married in November 2015.

Taylor says what makes him stay is how peaceful it is.

"I like it because it's quiet, and there's not a ton of people. It's grown up a lot more than it used to be, but if the people are here, it's mainly because they live here, it's not like we have a mall or anything where people are coming in and out," said Taylor.

For Jordan, she likes the size of Byron and says it has everything they need.

"We have Warner Robins close enough if you need to go to Wal-Mart, we have a small grocery store, we have a great school system, great teachers," she said.

The city is the ideal distance from their jobs, with Jordan working at Critter Fixer and Taylor working at Robins Air Force Base. This checks off another category of the study, which puts the average travel time to work at 19 minutes.

For now, the Howells say Byron is home, and they plan to keep it that way for their kids.

One of the other categories in the study showed that Byron has an unemployment rate of 2.5 percent for 25 to 44-year-olds.

Centerville also cracked the top 10 in this study, coming in at number six, as one of the best cities for young families in the Peach state.

