'Very alarming': Study finds more than 300 Bibb pedestrian accidents in four years, commissioners set to vote on speed limit review

Last month, the county's pedestrian safety review board voted to ask for a review of speed limits on county roads.

MACON, Ga. — In the last two years, Macon had some of its highest pedestrian death totals in nearly a decade.

Last year saw 15 deaths and 2021 saw 17. Tuesday, county commissioners are expected to vote on another safety measure they hope will get that number to zero.

They will vote on a speed limit review from the state department of transportation. The county says the main culprit in most of the pedestrian accidents since 2019 was speeding.

According to a Peachtree Recovery Services study, there were 301 accidents in the last four years. Now, commissioners may vote to ask GDOT to step in and lower speed limits on state roads throughout the county.

Gregory Brown heads the county's pedestrian safety review board.

"Those numbers are very alarming," he said.

Last year, they voted to request a review of speed limits on all county roads.

"Speed was a determining factor in the major causes for a lot of pedestrian related incidents throughout the community," Brown said.

The commission's Tuesday vote would take the review board's decision further, asking GDOT to review speed limits on state roads that run through the county, too.

They'd start with hotspot intersections the study mentioned.

"It identified at least five hotspots throughout the county that they recommended we take a look at," Brown said.

They include the intersection of Pio Nono Avenue and Ell Street, and at I-16 and Spring Street. Highway 74 and Anthony Road makes the list too, along with Holt Avenue and Forsyth Street.

Brown says their goal is simple: using the data to make Macon's streets safer for people who walk to get around.

"Looking at ways to reduce pedestrian incidents. And find ways to improve our infrastructure so that pedestrians can have a safe and adequate way to move about," he said.

This year, the county has $500,000 budgeted for pedestrian safety. They originally budgeted $100,00 but increased it before approving the final budget.