Ever feel like you've taken American history for granted? Chances are you might be right.

A study by the non-profit educational leadership organization known as The Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation celebrated President's Day the best way it knew how: by presenting a study that suggests our understanding of basic American history and government is generally spotty, particularly with younger generations.

The foundation conducted a survey with 41,000 Americans adults across all 50 states and Washington D.C. by giving people a short multiple choice test to determine if they could demonstrate the basic level of civics understanding needed to pass a U.S. Citizenship exam.

The results were pretty grim. Every state except for Vermont saw a majority of people fail the test, and only 27 percent of those under age 45 were able to pass.

Nationally -- only 4 in 10 Americans passed.

Vermont was the only state to have a majority of people take the test and pass at 53 percent.

Georgia ended up near the bottom with only 33 percent of people passing. That's a whopping 67% who got an F.

Only Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Louisiana fared worse than Georgia.

The lowest was Louisiana -- where just 27 percent were able to pass.

“Unfortunately, the Woodrow Wilson Foundation has validated what studies have shown for a century: Americans don’t possess the history knowledge they need to be informed and engaged citizens,” WW Foundation President Arthur Levine said. "This requires a fundamental change in how American history is taught and learned to make it relevant to our students lives, captivating and inclusive to all Americans.”

You can read the state-by-state results here.

If you'd like to try your hand at the 19-question test, you can take it at this link to see how you'd fare.

QUIZ | Civics practice test