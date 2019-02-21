Ever feel like you've taken American history for granted? Chances are you might be right.
A study by the non-profit educational leadership organization known as The Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation celebrated President's Day the best way it knew how: by presenting a study that suggests our understanding of basic American history and government is generally spotty, particularly with younger generations.
The foundation conducted a survey with 41,000 Americans adults across all 50 states and Washington D.C. by giving people a short multiple choice test to determine if they could demonstrate the basic level of civics understanding needed to pass a U.S. Citizenship exam.
The results were pretty grim. Every state except for Vermont saw a majority of people fail the test, and only 27 percent of those under age 45 were able to pass.
Nationally -- only 4 in 10 Americans passed.
Vermont was the only state to have a majority of people take the test and pass at 53 percent.
Georgia ended up near the bottom with only 33 percent of people passing. That's a whopping 67% who got an F.
►RELATED: United States Citizenship Test: Would you be able to pass it?
Only Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Louisiana fared worse than Georgia.
The lowest was Louisiana -- where just 27 percent were able to pass.
“Unfortunately, the Woodrow Wilson Foundation has validated what studies have shown for a century: Americans don’t possess the history knowledge they need to be informed and engaged citizens,” WW Foundation President Arthur Levine said. "This requires a fundamental change in how American history is taught and learned to make it relevant to our students lives, captivating and inclusive to all Americans.”
You can read the state-by-state results here.
If you'd like to try your hand at the 19-question test, you can take it at this link to see how you'd fare.
QUIZ | Civics practice test