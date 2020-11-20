Central Georgia helped 'Stuff the Truck' with over 23K pounds of food

This year we asked for you to help us collect food donations for families through the holidays

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia, we asked for you to help us 'Stuff the Truck' and you delivered!

Kathy McCollum, the executive director with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, says people donated a whopping 23,018 pounds of food at Wednesday’s event.

The goal was to fill three whole semi-trucks full of nonperishable food items, and we collected them at three different Walmart locations from sun up to sun down.

In addition to several tons of food, Central Georgians donated around $12,550 online or in-person at the three locations.

"It is so encouraging to see the outpouring of generosity by people in middle Georgia. I was amazed to see many Walmart shoppers who left their entire shopping cart with us, saying, 'This is all for you,'" said McCollum.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank also shared a photo of a girl who saved her money so she could donate goods for Stuff the Truck.

He told them he taught his daughter to give when they are blessed.

13WMAZ and the TEGNA Foundation, part of our parent company, donated $5,000 to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to help stop hunger.

