MACON, Ga. — Each day millions of Americans have no idea where their next meal will come from. More than 100,000 of those people live in Central Georgia.

On Wednesday, 13WMAZ teamed up with the Middle Georgia Community Food bank to help stuff three semi-trucks with food items to fill the gap.

Central Georgians swung by the Walmart on Gray Highway in Macon to stuff the truck.

"We couldn't do it ourselves. As the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, we are only a small part of this mission. We would not be able to do it without the help of those in the community," said Christina Ford.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank collected more than 10 bins full of food, and Christina Ford with the food bank says their goal is to collect as much healthy food as possible

That was just at the Gray Highway location. The mission to feed families who are food-insecure stretched to the Walmart on Zebulon Road and the location on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

"It's really important to give not just holiday time, [but] all through the year. People are always in need," said Jonathan Lawson.

Lawson was proud to see people contribute canned goods, money, and non-perishable food items.

The food bank says almost 25 percent of children in Central Georgia don't know when they'll have access to their next meal.

Ford says donations to stuff the truck helps families put food on the table.

"It's enough to worry about how you are going to pay your bills. Can you keep your lights on, a roof over your head? Food is the one thing no one should have to worry about," said Ford.

People were out there until about 8 p.m. to help stuff those trucks.

The Middle Georgia Community Food bank says 96 percent of the donations go directly towards food programs to help feed neighbors in Central Georgia.

