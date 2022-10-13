Sukkot: a Jewish Thanksgiving celebration

The holiday lasts for seven days, and Jewish people eat their meals outside in Sukkahs.

MACON, Ga. — Right now, it may look a little strange in Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar's driveway.

"My neighbors next to me were like what is going on," she recalled.

You can understand their curiosity, as she has a large three sided tent outside. "It's prefabbed you put it together and then the roof, she described.

During the holiday, Jewish people eat their meals outside in this festival of Thanksgiving that lasts seven days.

"The city of Jerusalem would swell to three times it's size because it was the biggest holiday," Bahar said.

It's also called the holiday of booths.

Farmers had to have a place to stack their fruits and vegetables. "Because you couldn't glean everything in one round, it would take several days to harvest everything if you didn't have machines, Bahar said.

People can also decorate their Sukkah's, but there are stipulations you have to consider.

"It lets in the wind and the rain and reminds us that we are not separated from nature. You have to be able to see three stars through the roof, otherwise it's not considered a kosher Sukkah," she said.

Rabbi Bahar says the tradition can also commemorate the 40 years the Jewish people spent in the desert after escaping slavery in Egypt.

But there is a reason that you might not be familiar with the traditions.

"For Sukkot, you don't miss work - you might miss the first day to go to Synagogue. It's one of those holidays you celebrate in the evening by having guests over", she described.

Some of those guests even included the Rabbi's neighbors.