Summer burn ban in some Central Georgia counties begins today

The ban is put in place to keep air quality high during the warm summer months in Georgia.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from the announcement of the 2019 burn ban.

Georgia's summer open burn ban begins today, affecting some counties in Central Georgia.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resource's Environmental Protection Division, the ban will last until Sept. 30.

The ban prohibits "citizens and businesses from burning yard and land-clearing debris." A full-time ban on burning garbage also is in place in Georgia.

Counties in Central Georgia that are affected are Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Peach, Pike, Twiggs, Upson, Meriwether, Troup, Putnam and Jasper.

"The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has identified open burning as a significant contributor of the pollutants that form ozone," the EPD explains.

The full list of counties affected can be found here.

According to the EPD, exemptions to the burn ban include:

Agricultural burning exemption

Forestry "prescribed burning" exemption*

Campfires or barbeques

Fire-fighting training exemption, provided appropriate permit is issued

Operation of open flame equipment exemption

Explosive disposal in accordance with U.S. Department of Labor Safety Regulations