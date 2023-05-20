x
The most anticipated summer movies

Film critic Brian Eggert joined KARE 11 Saturday to preview the blockbusters and big gambles.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — This summer is expected to be a big one for the box office.

Film critic Brian Eggert joined KARE 11 Saturday to preview the expected blockbusters and big gambles coming soon to a theater near you. 

Tent pole releases:

  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (6/30)
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning (7/12)
  • Disney's Haunted Mansion (7/28)

Big gambles:

  • Barbie (7/21)
  • Oppenheimer (7/21)

Counter-programming:

  • You Hurt My Feelings (5/26)
  • Asteroid City (6/16)

