LIST: School and summer programs closing early due to severe weather in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools is dismissing summer programs early on Wednesday because of severe weather threats in the area.

Elementary summer programming will dismiss at 12 p.m.

Middle and High summer programming will dismiss at 1 p.m.

All athletic programs have been canceled.

School summer meal service will close at 11:30 a.m. and mobile meal service are canceled

Oconee Fall Line Technical College in Sandersville is closing at noon today due to the weather. The campus is scheduled to reopen tomorrow morning.