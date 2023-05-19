Summer Safety: Exercise caution when on Georgia's lakes and rivers

It's important to keep safety first as you get out and enjoy Central Georgia's lakes and rivers. It all starts with a plan.

MACON, Ga. — Already this year, we've seen a drowning on the Ocmulgee River at Amerson Park.

According to the CDC, over 4,000 fatal drownings happen every year in the United States.

As we get closer to summer, it's important to keep safety first as you get out and enjoy Central Georgia's lakes and rivers. It all starts with a plan.

In the summer, a local river is a family favorite.

Madison Green with Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions has an adventure every day.

"Right now, we are in Juliette Park, so this is kind of north on the Ocmulgee, but we offer trips all the way down to Amerson Park as well," Green said.

The first thing to do is to check the weather.

"Rainfall, weather, they can change the depth of the river. Also, they can increase the speed of the river," stated Green.

Natural Resources Officer Jaron Hollinshead patrols lakes and rivers across Central Georgia.

"You never know what's under the river either. You can't see hazards. That's what makes the river so incredibly dangerous," Hollinshead said, which is why planning is so important.

"If someone goes overboard, the best thing to do is, first, not panic. Don't fight the current. Flip over, and, eventually, the current will lead you to the side. Grab hold to something," he explained.

Also, Hollinshead says, don't play hero. "If you have anything that you can throw out and they can grab on to, but the last thing you want to do is get in the water with them. When someone's in a panic, they are danger towards you, and it can cause you to drown as well"

Be sure to plan ahead.

"Just always have your lifejacket. Always know the weather. Know how high the river is. Those are the things that can keep you safe."