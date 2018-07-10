I know we all missed the sunshine last week, and it must've missed us, too because it's here to stay for the weekend! Highs will rise into the 60s, and lows will head into the upper 30s. We stay sunny, dry, and chilly through Thanksgiving. Looks like we could have a rain chance Friday.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.

Monday... Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday... Partly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday...(Thanksgiving Day) Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Friday... Partly sunny. Small rain chance. Highs in the upper 50s.

