Looking ahead to a much nicer end to the weekend than the start. Today, we will see mostly sunny skies with highs near 90 degrees. Showers and storms possible this afternoon/evening. Can't rule out one or two becoming strong. We will remain under the influence of an upper level low and front, which will allow for heat of the day showers and storms to fire up across Central Georgia throughout the week. Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. However, this front will also allow for temperatures to stay on par for this time of year. Highs this week in the upper 80s, low 90s.

Sunday...Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. A few showers/ storms possible. Lows near 70.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

