Look for more beautiful weather to continue all the way through Halloween! It will be sunny and warm with a high near 80 for Wednesday. We're watching Thursday closely for the potential for a few strong storms. Check back to the forecast over the next day or so as we fine tune the forecast.

Tonight... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Wednesday (Halloween!)... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s near 80.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Thursday...Rain likely. Isolated storms possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible in the morning hours. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday... Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Monday... Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

