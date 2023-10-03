Sunoco on Northside Drive robbed, BSO asking for your help in finding the armed robber

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they say that the robbery happened at around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — An armed man robbed the Sunoco Gas Station at 3821 Northside Drive early Monday morning, and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding the suspect.

They say it happened at around 12:30 a.m. this morning.

A masked man entered the Sunoco and demanded money, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. He was armed at the time.

The sheriff's office said that the store clerk took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and gave it to the man, the sheriff's office said, and the man ran out of the store.